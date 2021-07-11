Chennithala urges secular parties to join hands to fight Centre's move on cooperatives

PTI
Published: July 11, 2021 03:27 PM IST Updated: July 11, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Slamming the Centre for creating a new Ministry of Cooperation, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday urged secular parties in the country to come together and launch a joint fight against the "move by the BJP and Sangh Parivar to take control" of the key sector.

"This is an unconstitutional and communal move by the Modi-government to gain control of cooperative societies in states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra where the co-operative movement has a strong presence,” Chennithala said.

The senior Congress leader said a delegation of opposition parties should meet the President of India seeking his intervention in the matter.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chennithala, who is also the former Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said the opposition should also seek a legal option into the matter as Cooperative Societies is a state subject in the 7th Schedule via entry 32 of the State List in the Constitution of India.

His statement comes a day after the Kerala government said that it would first try to understand the motive behind the Centre creating the Ministry of Cooperation before taking any action.

"Since cooperative societies are a state subject, it is natural for states to have such a concern," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Noting that it is a state subject, Vijayan has said there are multi-state cooperative societies, which are not large-scale institutions, warranting a separate ministry.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was given the charge of the newly-created Ministry, has said the government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout