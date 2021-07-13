Malayalam
COVID-19 enters Kerala's first tribal grama panchayat, two infected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2021 04:22 PM IST Updated: July 13, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Edamalakkudy had remained immune to COVID-19 until now
Kottayam: Edamalakkudy, the first tribal grama panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district that had remained immune to COVID-19, has reported two cases.

A 45-year-old woman at Iruppukallu and a 24-year-old man at Iddlippara were confirmed with the virus on Tuesday.

The woman, who was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College with symptoms, was first confirmed positive.

Later, the samples collected from the youth too returned positive.

Edamalakkudy had managed to keep the infection at bay for over one-and-a-half years by implementing stringent restrictions. The local body had prohibited outsiders from entering the hamlets. It had also restricted residents from going outside.

Recently, a vlogger visited the tribal panchayat without official permission. The visit, however, had drawn a lot criticism.

 

