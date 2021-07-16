Kerala to install radar sensors under bridges to record river water level

Mavelikkara: The Department of Irrigation is installing radars in 163 centres across Kerala to record the water level of rivers. The water level would be recorded using Radar Liquid Level Sensor installed under bridges.

(A radar liquid level sensor is an instrument for measuring the height of a liquid and converting it to an electrical signal. It consists of a transmitter and receiver antenna. Radar sensors are conversion devices that transform microwave echo signals into electrical signals.)

The data recorded by the radar would be available on the computer system of the office concerned.

The water level of the Pampa and Achenkovil rivers is now being recorded on an experimental basis.

A comparative study of the water level recorded using the radar system in the last 15 days and the water level recorded manually during the same period would be carried out. Subsequently, the electronics division of the Public Works Department would carry out an inspection and only after that the recording done through the radar system would be officially registered.

The existing manual water level checking system in rivers has been destroyed or have developed snag due to wear and tear. Since it is difficult to revive and install the old system, it was decided to use a modern moving camera in the new system.

The water level recorder is being installed as part of a Central Scheme of the Ministry of Water Resources. The biggest advantage of the system is its capability of predicting floods.