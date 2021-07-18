National IMA lashes out at Kerala government; demands withdrawal of Bakrid relaxations

Thiruvananthapuram: The national chapter of the Indian Medical Association has come down heavily on the Kerala government's decision to ease its restrictions in the wake of Bakrid.

In a strongly-worded press release issued on Sunday, the IMA has demanded the State to "immediately withdraw this order and enforce zero-tolerance against Covid appropriate behaviours".

"IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the State on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakrid," the IMA release stated.

"It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of medical emergency."

The IMA has referred to stern action taken by various other state governments such as "J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal" with regards to "traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras".

"It is unfortunate that the learned state of Kerala had taken this decision, which will pave way for mass gatherings," the IMA noted.

The association has claimed that while the second wave was in the declining phase throughout the country, the cases were still high in states such as Kerala and Maharashtra.

Recently, the Kerala chapter of the IMA had asked the State government to allow shops to open regularly and not on specific days and to regulate crowding.

"Opening shops for a few days will naturally lead to crowding," said Dr P Gopikumar, state secretary of IMA. "The effects of the relaxations given now for three days will reflect about ten days later. The State government should adopt a Covid appropriate behaviour."

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced more relaxations in the view of Bakrid that is celebrated on July 21.

As per the State government order, shops selling essential items, besides textiles, footwear shops, fancy stores and those selling home appliances and electronic goods will be allowed to open on July 18, 19 and 20 from 7am to 8pm.

The relaxations have been announced in all places except those that have test positivity rate in excess of 15%.