Periya murder accused attacked in prison, police dub it 'minor altercation'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Kannur prison
The duo clashed in the second block of the Central Prison on Thursday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: KM Suresh, accused in the Periya double-murder case, was attacked by a fellow inmate at the Central Prison in Kannur on Thursday.

Suresh sustained a head injury and received eight stitches while his assailant Asees, a history-sheeter, has a minor fracture on his hand, the Central Prison superintendent told Onmanorama.

The duo had clashed in the second block of the prison where inmates gather to exercise. According to the prison police, the two had 'a minor altercation'.

Suresh has been shifted back to the prison after receiving treatment at the district hospital. The cops have refuted the allegations that the two clashed in connection with a ganja trade inside the prison.

Asees was shifted to Kannur from the Viyyur prison on June 3. Suresh is serving in connection with the murder of Youth Congress workers Krupesh and Sharath Lal that occurred at Periya in Kasaragod on February 17, 2019.

