17,518 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.28L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 17,518 new COVID cases and 11,067 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,35,198.

So far, 30,83,962 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 16,638 contracted the virus through contact while 110 came from outside the state and 70 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,28,489 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,59,50,704 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.63.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 2871, 2023 and 1870 respectively.

A total of 132 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 15,871.

There are currently 4,18,496 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,92,805 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,691 are in hospitals.

Main points from CM's press conference:

Government offices, public offices, corporations etc can function with 50 per cent staff in areas that fall under categories A and B. In Category C areas, only 25 per cent of staff is allowed.

The remaining 50 per cent of staff in A, B categories, and 25 per cent in the C category must be involved in COVID-19 prevention activities.

In areas that fall under category D, only essential services will function.

There is no scientific basis to the reports that children are more vulnerable to the delta-variant, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Only 4 per cent of children have been infected so far, the fatality rate among children is also less, the CM added.

We cannot withdraw the COVID-19 restrictions even if we attain herd immunity, the CM said.

No need to panic seeing a rise in cases, the CM said. The health system is able to control the number of cases, he assured.

Kerala reports the lowest fatality rate in the country.

A total of 1,24,64,589 people have received the first dose and 52,44,940 persons have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Mathrukavacham campaign to vaccinate pregnant women is ongoing. To date, at least 40,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated in Kerala.

Even lactating mothers can get vaccinated, the CM said.

At the national level while one in 28 persons was infected, in Kerala one in five persons was found to have been infected. It shows that the testing was done right in Kerala, the CM said.

50 per cent of the population above 18 years have been vaccinated in Kerala, the CM said.

While 67.6 per cent is the seropositivity at the national level, it is 42.7% in Kerala, the CM added.