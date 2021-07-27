No leave surrender, encashment by Kerala govt staff allowed till Nov 30

Our Correspondent
Published: July 27, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has put on hold the surrender and encashment of leave till November 30 citing financial constraints triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order issued by the government stated that the periodical surrender of earned leave by government employees and teachers  including those on temporary appointments stands deferred for six months.  

It may be recalled that the government had earlier issued the order in November 2020,  freezing leave surrender till May 31, 2021. 

RELATED ARTICLES

According to the government, the decision has been taken in view of the financial crunch being experienced by the  state and the requirement of urgent  funds for fighting Covid -19. The order is applicable to all the bills pending with the treasury as on the date of the order.  It said the encashment orders sanctioned earlier stood cancelled  and the earned  leave would be re-credited in the leave account of employees.

The order issued by the finance department is applicable to employees universities, grant-in-aid institutions, autonomous bodies, welfare boards, statutory undertakings, apex societies and PSUs.

Meanwhile, the order will not be made applicable to last-grade staff including office attendants, part-time contingent employees and municipal contingenet employees.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout