Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC President K Sudhakaran has demanded the immediate resignation of minister V Sivankutty in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict quashing the state government's plea to withdraw criminal prosecution against six CPM members, including the minister of general education.

"Minister Sivankutty has no right to remain in the assembly for even a minute," Sudhakaran told media persons.

The statement was made shortly after Sivankutty had proclaimed his decision to not step down claiming the apex court had not gone into the merit of the case to hold him or the other members involved in the ruckus guilty.

"It will be an insult to the democratic system if a minister who has been told to face criminal charges continues in his position," said former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.



With the minister set to announce the plus-two results later today, the opposition is determined to press for his resignation. The KPCC president also demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarify his stand in the wake of the latest SC order.

"Minister Sivankutty has been saying that they are on the side of the public. But did the public feel it that way and has the court felt the same?" asked Sudhakaran.

Other senior UDF leaders, including opposition leader VD Satheesan and IUML strongman PK Kunhalikutty have also come out demanding the minister's resignation.

“How can a minister who created such a ruckus can remain the minister of education?” asked VD Satheesan. The opposition leader said they will decide on the course of action after the chief minister has clarified his stand.

I accept the verdict, ready to face proceedings: Sivankutty

Meanwhile, Minister V Sivankutty, who refused to step down has said that he accepts the Supreme Court verdict and is willing to face proceedings on the criminal charges.

I accept the honourable Supreme Court's verdict. A communist's life is full of revolts. It is against the injustices and corruption in a society that we protest. I have waged numerous strikes since I was a student and have been punished at times.

It is with the full knowledge of the likely punishments that we protest. A strike is against the government and the exploitation in the society, and in such circumstances, conflicts are possible.

As a consequence, in a democratic country, courts will intervene. I totally accept the court's verdict and will face proceedings.