5 more infected with Zika virus in Kerala, toll goes up

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Five more people tested positive for the Zika virus on Thursday.

With this, the total number down with the virus has gone up to 61 across the State.

All five are residents of Thiruvananthapuram, Health Minister Veena George said.

"Tests conducted here and at Alappuzha, 147 km away, indicated that the five have contracted the virus," she said.

The Health Department has taken steps to test the blood of those who have been in close contact with the patient. Those who were living with the patient are also been monitored for symptoms.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edma (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the region have also been intensified.

