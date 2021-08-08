48L people to get Rs 3,200 each as welfare pension before Onam: Kerala CM

PTI
Published: August 08, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan said that 48,52,098 beneficiaries will get their pension before August 10. Photo: Twitter @vijayanpinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: With a view to bring succour and Onam cheer to over 48 lakh poor people, who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rs 1,481.87 crore will be distributed as pension in August, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that with Onam just round the corner it was necessary that poor people have money in their hands and therefore, the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August was being distributed jointly.

For this Rs 1,481.87 crore has been sanctioned, he said in the Facebook post.

He said the distribution is expected to be completed by August 10 and all the 48,52,098 beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 this month either directly into their accounts or at their homes through the cooperative banks.

