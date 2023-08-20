Kerala govt begins distribution of social security, welfare pensions to 60 lakh beneficiaries

Thiruvananthapuram: In view of Onam, the state government has commenced the distribution of social security and welfare pensions for the months of May and June.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the CPM-led government will be distributing Rs 3,200 each to around 60 lakh beneficiaries and has allotted Rs 1,762 crore for the purpose.

The Left government has been providing welfare board pension of Rs 1,600 each to beneficiaries every month and is currently disbursing the amount for the months of May and June.

"Around 60 lakh people will receive Rs 3,200 each as social security pension to celebrate Onam. The state government has set aside Rs 1,762 crore, including Rs 212 crore for the welfare board pension, despite the Union government's suspension of funds since 2021. Disbursement will be completed by August 23," said Pinarayi.

He further said despite the Centre not releasing its share towards the social security pension for the past two years, the left government has been distributing the full amount every month without fail.

Pinarayi claimed the Centre was yet to disburse its share of Rs 580 crore from January 2021 which the state government has already released to the beneficiaries of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

(With PTI inputs)