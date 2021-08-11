Legislator Mukesh regales House with anecdotes from his early years

Thiruvananthapuram: The members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Tuesday looked like as though they were participants in the popular TV show 'Badayi Bungalow' featuring actor-legislator Mukesh.

It seemed for a while that Mukesh, who is known for his light-hearted responses, could have used his talents better as a sports administrator honing the talents of sportspersons.

While speaking on the floor of the House, Mukesh claimed it was he who first made Olympian Suresh Babu jump into a pit.

Recalling an Onam season decades ago, the Kollam MLA said: "On an 'Avittam' day, Suresh who came on a bicycle suddenly stopped before me and asked whether he could accompany me to the Pattathanam Arts and Sports Club for attending Onam festivities. While reaching the venue, Suresh asked me which sport he should opt for. Looking at his stretchy calf muscles, I did not wait for a moment to say 'long jump'. The rest was history as Suresh Babu won laurels at the district, State and national-levels and went on to represent India in the Asiad and Olympics."

We would have lost an Olympian had I not given the correct advice, Mukesh said during the discussion on 'Demand for Grants' for Sports and Cultural Departments.

He shared another episode from his college days on how he managed after he could not get an autograph from yesteryear football star T.K. Subramanian, aka Captain Mani.

What Mukesh did was to write a letter to himself in Mani's name, saying, "Dear Mukesh, you will come up in football! Yours lovingly, Mani''.

Pramod Narayanan, MLA from Ranni, pointed out that the destiny of star India hockey player Sreejesh was also rewritten by the player's godfather. Sreejesh started off with volleyball, but looking at his talents, his mentor made him choose hockey, Pramod said.

Delay in cash reward for Sreejith flayed

Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Sanish Kumar Joseph criticised the State government for delay in announcing cash reward for Sreejesh. But Education Minister Sivankutty pacified everyone by telling them that the suspense would end as soon as the State Cabinet took a decision.

Interestingly, Sivankutty had a smooth running in the Assembly as the Opposition did not pester him over the adverse comments made by the Supreme Court over the Assembly ruckus case.

Plea for opening theatres

Former Minister K.B.Ganesh Kumar raised two issues. He sought the opening of theatres as early as possible. Another issue raised by him was the widespread prevalence of tuberculosis among elephants in the State.

Police action on adivasis creates din

The police action on tribals in Sholayur too found its echo in the Assembly. Opposition Leader V.D.Satheesan and Mannarkkad MLA N.Shamsudheen raised the issue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that none would be allowed to lower the morale of the police force. This led to the Opposition walkout.

Even during the debate on SC/ST Affairs, the issue of atrocities on Adivasis became live with MLAs crossing swords over the Muthanga shootout in which an Adivasi was killed.

Officers' gallery full

With discussions on various departments coming one by one, the officers' gallery turned full. Some officers were found standing. Speaker M.B.Rajesh lauded ManjalamKuzhi Ali, MLA, for raising this issue. Later, many officers were accommodated in the visitors' gallery.