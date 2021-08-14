Gold chain adorning Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple deity goes 'missing'

Kottayam: The Travancore Devaswom Board has launched a probe into the disappearance of a rudraksha gold chain that adorned the idol of the deity at the famed Mahadeva Temple at Ettumanoor in Kottayam district.

The Board's Commissionerate in charge of the sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) will hold the probe.

Head Commissioner (Thiruvabharanam) S Ajith Kumar said he would be visiting the temple soon to collect evidence.

New head priest (melshanthi) Padmanabhan Santhosh found that the gold chain was missing as soon as he took charge last week.

Soon after taking over, Santhosh asked the temple officials to prepare an inventory of all articles used for pujas and other rituals before handing them over to him in the presence of Devaswom authorities.

The gold chain was found missing when all articles were inspected in the presence of Devaswom assistant commissioner and other officials.

Its exact weight has not been recorded.

Devaswom Board President N Vasu has sought a report on the loss of gold chain.

Vigilance SP P Bijoy said the Devaswom's vigilance wing has received a complaint in this connection.