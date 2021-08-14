Kannur woman arrested over ordering attack on husband's friend

Pariyaram: A 52-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly securing the services of a criminal gang to attack her husband's friend in Kannur.

N V Seema, an employee of the Kerala Bank, was arrested by the Pariyaram police. Soon after the district court rejected her anticipatory bail plea, the police arrived at her home and arrested her.

Five members of the gang too have been arrested. Seema's role was revealed when these five were questioned, the police said.

She had paid Rs 3 lakh to attack building contractor Suresh Babu, who is her husband's friend, neighbour and relative, according to the police.

The 55-year-old had sustained hack injuries in the attack. A probe into the incident revealed that Seema had given the order (quotation in local parlance) to execute the attack.

A four-member gang had arrived at Suresh Babu's house at Athiyadam in a car on April 18 and brutally attacked him.

Seema felt Suresh Babu was leading her husband astray. Another motive for the crime was that he didn't return the money he had borrowed, according to the police.

Her husband is a Sub-Inspector of Police.

Seema has been remanded.

Arrested gangsters

The gangsters arrested over the crime are Jishnu, 26; Abhilash, 29; K Ratheesh, 39; P Sudheesh, 39; and Krishnadas, 21. Two more people are to be nabbed in the case.

Seema had contacted Ratheesh over securing their services last February, according to the police.