On Day-1, Bevco's online liquor sales a big hit among tipplers

Our Correspondent
Published: August 18, 2021 10:44 AM IST
People crowd at a liquor shop after announcement of closure of beverage shops due to rise in COVID-19 cases, at Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, Friday, July 30, 2021. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: The online liquor sales introduced by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has reported good response.

On the first day on Tuesday, more than 400 people purchased liquor online. The scheme was launched at the outlets situated at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram, on Market Road in Ernakulam and on Pavamani Road in Calicut on an experimental basis.

In Kozhikode, the revenue on the first day through online purchase was Rs.96,980. In Kochi, the revenue was R. 67,800 and in Thiruvananthapuram, it was Rs. 60,840.

The BEVCO sources have termed the experiment as a success.

"Not a single complaint had been received by the organisation. After Onam, the online facility would be extended to 22 more BEVCO outlets. Later, it will be implemented in all outlets," BEVCO MD Yogesh Gupta stated.

Mobile application soon

Gupta also announced that Bevco could not launch a mobile application for online sales because Google had banned all mobile Apps that sell liquor. But he said attempts were being made to overcome this ban by convincing Google that BEVCO is a public enterprise.

