Probe into Rudraksha gold chain loss at Ettumanoor temple turns murkier

Ettumanoor: The investigation into the loss of the Rudraksha gold chain at the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple reached a new dimension with the report given to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner contradicting the statement given to the police by the temple administrative officer.

In the report given by Thiruvabharanam Commissioner S Ajith Kumar to Devaswom Board President A Vasu, it was said that only 9 beads of Rudraksha gold chain, weighing 3 grams, were lost.

However, Devaswom Administrative Officer P. Prakash gave a statement to the police that the Rudraksha gold chain with 81-beads, weighing 23 gms, was lost. Acting on his statement, the police issued a notice to the temple administrative office to produce the Thiruvabharanam register kept at the temple.

Ettumanoor Police Station House Officer (SHO) C.R.Rajesh said that the statement of all head priests (melsanthis) and the administrative officers, who had worked at the temple from 2006, would be taken as part of the investigation.

TDB Vigilance to give report

Devaswom Board Vigilance SP P Bijoy, who is also investigating the case, will submit his report to the Devaswom Board president by next week.

It is learnt that the TDB Vigilance SP has also reached the conclusion that the Rudraksha gold chain with 81-beads was lost.

Meanwhile, it was found out in the police inquiry that a goldsmith named Murukan Achari had fastened the golden beads to the Rudraksha chain.

But, he was killed in an accident on Changanasseri Bypass on July 28.