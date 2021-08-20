Kasaragod quartet held for honey-trapping bizman & extorting gold, Rs 3.75 lakh

Kasaragod: Four persons, including a couple, were arrested for cheating a businessman on the pretext of marriage and later extorting money through blackmailing.

Nayanmarmoola-native Sajida, Pariyaram-native Iqbal and Aramanganam native NA Ummar and his wife Fathima were arrested by the Hosdurg Police on the complaint of a Kochiite who cheated of gold ornaments and Rs 3.75 lakh.

According to the police, Sajida got acquainted with the businessman after he returned a call. She reportedly got close to him and later convinced the man into marrying her.

Ummar and Fathima were introduced as Sajida's parents and they staged a wedding at Kanhangad on August 2.

Police say that the businessman was later blackmailed with videos of his intimate moments with Sajida. The victim had approached the police when the quartet demanded more money.