Malappuram:A photographer collapsed and died during a wedding photo shoot here on Saturday.

The deceased, Krishnaprasad, was the owner of Manjeri Digital Studio. He hailed from Pandikkad Chembrasseri Thalappoli Parambu in Malappuram's Manjeri.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a wedding photoshoot in Kizhisseri.

He collapsed while clicking pictures at the wedding.

Though rushed to the Manjeri Medical College, he could not be saved.