Sunday lockdown to continue, no new COVID restriction in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Reviewing the COVID situation in the state, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to continue the total lockdown imposed on Sundays. However, no new restrictions were announced.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect both lives and livelihoods. To enforce another lockdown is not practical," Health Minister Veena George had said.

In view of the threat of an impending third wave of COVID and the opening of institutions and offices after the Onam holidays, the minister urged people to be more vigilant in the next four weeks.

Even before the 10-day Onam festivities began, Kerala was reporting more than 50 per cent of the daily COVID cases in the country.

The state also has the highest number of active cases.

She further said that in anticipation of the third wave, the health department has already made preparations for setting up oxygen beds and intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals starting from the Taluk level. The number of ventilators has also been increased.

Steps have also been taken to link ICUs at the District Hospital with the medical colleges online.

The vaccination drive in the state too has been ramped up.

"Our aim is to speed up the vaccination campaign to cover as many people as possible. Though the vaccines have been taken by many, there are chances of the Delta variant spreading quickly and hence all should continue to be cautious and ensure all safety norms are observed," the minister added.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 24,296 new COVID cases and 19,349 recoveries.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,59,335.

Of the new cases, 22,775 contracted the virus through contact while 118 came from outside the state and 90 are healthcare workers.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 18.04.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3149, 3046 and 2875 respectively.