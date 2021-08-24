24,296 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.34L tests on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 24,296 new COVID cases and 19,349 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,59,335.

So far, 36,72,357 have been cured of the disease.

Reviewing the COVID situation, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to continue the total lockdown imposed on Sundays.

However, no new restrictions were announced.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect both lives and livelihoods. To enforce another lockdown is not practical," Health Minister Veena George had said.

In view of the threat of an impending third wave of COVID and the opening of institutions and offices after the Onam holidays, the minister urged people to be more vigilant in the next four weeks.

Of the new cases, 22,775 contracted the virus through contact while 118 came from outside the state and 90 are healthcare workers.



A total of 1,34,706 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,04,53,773 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 18.04.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3149, 3046 and 2875 respectively.

A total of 173 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 19,757.

There are currently 4,67,051 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,41,012 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,039 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 3,149 (contact cases - 3,099)

Thrissur - 3,046 (3,029)

Kozhikode - 2,875 (2,826)

Malappuram - 2,778 (2,678)

Palakkad - 2,212 (1,321)

Kollam - 1,762 (1,754)

Kottayam - 1,474 (1,359)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,435 (1,346)

Kannur - 1,418 (1,297)

Alappuzha - 1,107 (1,088)

Pathanamthitta - 1,031 (1,013)

Wayanad - 879 (866)

Idukki - 612 (598)

Kasaragod - 518 (501)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,087



Kollam - 1,483

Pathanamthitta - 642

Alappuzha - 1,224

Kottayam - 1,099

Idukki - 473

Ernakulam - 1,170

Thrissur - 2,476

Palakkad - 1,773

Malappuram - 3,025

Kozhikode - 2,426

Wayanad - 663

Kannur - 1,187

Kasaragod - 621