Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, orange alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over the ghat areas of Kerala and Mahe on August 28 and 29, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

An orange alert was declared in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts on Sunday.

Yellow alert has also been issued in Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Monday.

An orange alert indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6mm to 204.4mm, and a yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50kmph is expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnatka coasts from August 28 to 30, the Met department informed.

Fishermen are advised to stay away from the sea during this period.