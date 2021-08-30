Malayalam
PS Prasanth expelled from Congress for letter against KC Venugopal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Former KPCC secretary PS Prasanth was expelled by the Congress Party on Monday for his explosive letter against Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Prasanth had shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi accusing  Venugopal of being an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was already under suspension for his allegations against Congress leader and Thiruvanthapuram DCC President Palode Ravi.

"Prasanth violated the party's code of conduct while in suspension. This called for a disciplinary action," KPCC PResident K Sudhakaran said.

"He challenged the High Command and attempted to defame the party and its leaders. This cannot be tolerated," he added.

Prasanth was the Congress candidate from Nedumangad constituency in the Assembly elections.

