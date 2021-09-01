Kerala can complete first dose vaccination in 24 days, says study

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala can complete the first dose vaccination within 24 days, according to a study.

The timeline on first dose vaccination in various states was compiled by health economist Rijo M John, a World Health Organization consultant, based on the average rate of vaccine administered over the past week.

Himachal Pradesh will complete the first dose vaccination in two days to become the first state to achieve the milestone. Goa can achieve the feat within 15 days.

Along with Kerala, Uttarakhand (25 days), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (27 says), Madhya Pradesh (30 days) are also on the list of states with the swift vaccine coverage.

Neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will achieve the target within 42 days and 102 days, respectively. Nagaland (1,275 days) and Manipur (1,036 days) are the states lagging behind in the vaccine coverage.