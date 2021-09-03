Expelled Congress leader PS Prasanth joins CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: PS Prasanth, who was expelled by the Congress party earlier this week for his explosive letter against MP KC Venugopal, joined the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Friday.

Convener of Left Democratic Front (LDF) A Vijayaraghavan and Prasanth held a press conference here to announce the latter's decision.

Vijayaraghavan, along with other CPM leaders, welcomed Prasanth to the party here at the AKG centre, the head office of the Left party.

Prasanth was expelled from the Congress on Monday for his letter to Rahul Gandhi accusing AICC general secretary Venugopal of being an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The former KPCC secretary termed Venugopal as the one solely responsible for the party's dire state of affairs in Kerala.

He was already under suspension for his allegations against Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram DCC President Palode Ravi.

He had alleged then that only those who supported Venugopal were appointed as DCC presidents.

Prasanth also claimed the Congress high command has been functioning in an undemocratic manner, and not taking into confidence its local leaders.

"I was the KPCC secretary and a UDF candidate in the Nedumangad Assembly constituency. Even after holding such top posts, I was unable to function in that party. The organisation has fallen into the hands of the real estate mafia in many places and those who are part of it was included in the DCC list," Prasanth alleged.

He also accused former MLA Palode Ravi for sabotaging his election campaign during the 2021 Assembly Polls.

Commenting on his expulsion from the party, KPCC President said that "attempts to defame the party and its leaders will not be tolerated."

Prasanth, who was the Congress candidate from Nedumangad constituency in the Assembly elections, said he was ending his 30-year-long political life in the Congress "with a heavy heart".

Even while continuing his tirade against Venugopal, Palode Ravi and other members of the Congress, Prasanth had hinted that he will be joining the LDF.

He also tendered an apology to the voters and Congress workers of Nedumangad for his decision and added that "the Pinarayi Government was re-elected by the people because of its good work".

"The Kerala model, which upholds secularism, was accepted by the people of the state and re-elected the Left government in the last election. So I decided to join hands with the CPM," he said.

The former Congress leader said he joined the CPM without any demands and will perform the duties as assigned by the Left leadership.

PS Prasanth who contested from Nedumangad constituency in the 2021 Assembly election lost to GR Anil (current Food and Civil Supplies Minister) by a margin of 23,309 votes.