29,682 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.69L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 29,682 new COVID cases on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 2,50,065.

A total of 1,69,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Kerala also reported 142 COVID deaths.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there has not been a big COVID spike after the Onam holiday as earlier feared.

During the last three weeks, the hospital occupancy has seen a downward trend, Vijayan pointed out.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 'Be The Warrior' campaign on Saturday.