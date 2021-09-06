Malayalam
Binoy caught from forested area nearly three weeks after murdering and burying Sindhu

Our Correspondent
Published: September 06, 2021 04:24 PM IST Updated: September 06, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Sindhu
Topic | Idukki

Adimali: Binoy, who is accused of killing a woman and burying her body in the kitchen of his house at Panikkankudy in Idukki, was arrested by Kerala Police on Monday.

He was caught from near a forested area in Perinchamkutty, about 10 km south-east of Adimali in Idukki district. 

A police team led by Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police Immanuel Paul nabbed him, three weeks after he had fled after the crime. 

He had entered the forest two days ago. Police had been tracking him by assessing the location of the mobile phone. 

Sindu's body was dug out from beneath Binoy's kitchen on Saturday.

Police say Sindhu of Kamakshy Thamadom was allegedly killed and buried in the kitchen by her neighbour Binoy. Sindhu and her 12-year-old son lived at a house next to Binoy’s. Sindhu, who had been estranged from her husband, was close to Binoy. He was infuriated as Sindhu started getting close with her husband again.

Sindhu and Binoy had also carried out cardamom farming on 80 cents of land.

A special team of police was constituted by district police chief R Karuppasamy to locate him. DySP Emmanuel Paul is in charge of the investigation. 

As the hunt was on to nab Binoy it came to light that eight cases have been filed at the Velathooval police station against him. The 56-year-old was once even jailed for mentally and physically abusing his wife.

