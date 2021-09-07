CCTV visuals surface of half-naked woman thrown from moving vehicle at Coimbatore

In a gruesome incident at Coimbatore that was caught on CCTV, a woman appearing to be half-naked was thrown seemingly from a moving car.

The woman was reported dead as several passing vehicles went over her body around 5.45 am in the Chinniyampalayam area on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Monday.

The deceased is yet to be identified and the body has been moved to the mortuary of the Medical College at Coimbatore. The police suspect a case of murder.

Sources said that the cops are now on the lookout for an SUV that had passed by immediately after the body was found on the road.