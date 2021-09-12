COVID-19: 20,240 cases in Kerala on Sunday, active cases come down to 2.2L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 20,240 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 43,75,431‬.

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,575 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.51 per cent.

With 67 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 22,551.

As many as 29,710 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 41,30,065.

The active cases came down to 2,22,255, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 101 were health workers, while 114 had come from outside the state and 19,251 infected through contact. The source of infection of 774 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 2,572

Thrissur - 2,451

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,884

Kozhikode - 1,805

Kottayam - 1,780

Kollam -1,687

Palakkad - 1,644

Malappuram - 1,546

Kannur -1,217

Alappuzha -1,197

Idukki - 825

Pathanamthitta -779

Wayanad - 566

Kasaragod – 287

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 2,618

Kollam- 3,039

Pathanamthitta-1,338

Alappuzha-1,853

Kottayam -1,611

Idukki- 1,110

Ernakulam-3,773

Thrissur- 2,845

Palakkad- 1,961

Malappuram- 3,092

Kozhikode-3,241

Wayanad- 1,114

Kannur- 1,592

Kasaragod- 523

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,03,315 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,72,761Z are under home or institutional quarantine and 30,554 are in hospitals.

1993 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

There are 4108 wards across 794 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above seven per cent.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 79.3 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by September 12 and 31.12 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

More than 94 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 51 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said.

It further said that only 12.9 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals and less than 1 per cent of those under treatment are in the ICU.