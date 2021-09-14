KSRTC fuel outlets to sell petrol & diesel for public; first sale at East Fort on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to open up its fuel pumps for the public. Both petrol and diesel will be sold through the outlets.

The inauguration of the project titled 'Yathra Fuels' will be held at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Seven other outlets – Kilimanoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Chadayamangalam (Kollam), Muvattupuzha (Ernakulam), Munnar (Idukki), Chalakkudy (Thrissur), Cherthala (Alappuzha) and Kozhikode will be opened for the public this week.

The KSRTC has 75 fuel outlets in Kerala and it plans to open all for the public within a year. To avoid queues at the outlets, diesel dispensation for KSRTC buses will not be done alongside that of private vehicles.

The project is aimed to fetch additional revenue for the corporation. Besides, over 500 personnel, currently classified as surplus in the corporation, will find steady employment through the project.

The KSRTC also plans to set up electric fast charging points besides setting up CNG, LCNG and Compressed Biogas units at its outlets in the future.