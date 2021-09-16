CPM fiat to party cadres — don't interfere with public administration

Thiruvananthapuram: The State unit of the CPM has virtually given a blanket ban on party leaders and cadres from interfering with the work of the Kerala Government in any manner.

A strong message to the party cadres to desist from interfering with the day-to-day administration of the government will be given at the ongoing party conferences.

In the branch conferences that began the other day, the CPM started giving study classes to cadres and lower lung leaders on the party's policy on how to differentiate party work from the government work. The State Committee had passed on a policy note to all the leaders addressing the branch and local party conferences in order to emphasize this point effectively in the meetings.

The party called for a change in the mindset of cadres especially in the backdrop of the party getting power for a second term. The party committees should in no way interfere with the affairs of the government and the local bodies. No other party committee under the district committee-level is not empowered to write a letter directly to the government.

Strict vigil should be taken against corruption. No one from the party will be allowed to turn himself into a power centre. Transfer of government staff should go as per norms. The party leaders should not recommend the transfer of corrupt employees with the aim of getting in return any illegal gratification.

Cleansing of co-op sector sought

The party has also directed the lower-level units to take necessary cleansing steps in the cooperative sector to end corruption and nepotism in the event of the corruption that took place in the CPM-ruled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

It is the responsibility of the respective local committee of the party to take all sections of society along with the party.

Though the CPM won the last Assembly polls, it could not retain the voting share received during the 2016 Assembly polls. Even in places where the party won this time, the voting share had gone down considerably. The CPM has asked the local leadership to look into the reasons behind such debacles and take steps to rectify mistakes.

Fret not about new joinees

The apprehension of party leaders and cadres working at the lower levels about their position in the party after the arrival of leaders from other political parties will be also allayed at the party conferences. A few Congress leaders, including KPCC former office-bearers K P Anil Kumar, G Rathikumar and P S Prashant, have joined the party.

The party branch conferences, which began on Wedneday, will be completed by mid-October. It will be followed by party local conferences.