Police confirm loss of 81-bead rudraksha gold chain at Ettumanoor temple

Ettumanoor: After months of detailed investigation, the police have finally confirmed with the help of experts that a rudraksha gold chain with 81 beads was lost from the Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple.

The temple deity was adorned with this gold chain many times in the past.

According to police, the 72-bead Rudraksha gold chain, now lying at the temple strongroom, is found to be just three-year-old.

The police came to such a conclusion with the help of those who have expertise in assessing the antique value of gold ornaments. The experts thoroughly examined the 72-bead gold chain and found that it was a new one.

With the new development, the police have intensified the search for retrieving the lost gold chain that has 81 beads.

Former head priest (melsanthi) of the temple Keshavan Sathyesh, a resident of Thaliyil in Kanjangad, would be questioned again as part of the investigation, said E R Rajesh Kumar, the Station House Officer of Ettumanoor Police Station.