Behera, Hibi had alerted me about Monson, reveals Italy-based woman

Kochi: The revelations made by a Keralite woman based in Italy indicate that Monson Mavunkal, the accused in the multi-crore cheating case, is a big-time fraud.

Anitha Pullayil claimed her efforts too resulted in unmasking the real character of the man who identified himself as a multi-millionaire dabbling in the collection and trade of rare antiques.

She told Manorama that it was former Kerala Police Chief Lokanath Behera who had first told her that Monson was a fraud. “I had approached police officers including (the then) DGP Behera as a social worker only to raise issues concerning non-resident Keralites,” she said.

“This is how I got acquainted with high officials,” said Anitha who is a global coordinator of the Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF) and member of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Anitha who is a native of Mala in Thrissur district has married an Italian citizen and is living in Italy for the past 23 years.

Initial contact

Anitha revealed she got introduced to Monsoon as a patron of the PMF three years ago. He attended the funeral of her father two years ago. At that time she visited Monson’s house along with PMF office- bearers and took photographs with him.

She became friends with Monson without knowing that he was a fraud.

Later their families also became very close. “I gave the money that was kept for my younger sister's marriage to Monson. However, after coming to know from various people that he was a fraud, I distanced myself from him.

“I have asked Monson directly on his face whether he was a fraud. He tried to file a defamation case against me after realising that I had information about certain things,” Anitha said.

“I understood that Monson was a swindler when he spoke to many of the victims posing as an office-bearer of the PMF. Many were reluctant to lodge formal complaints against him fearing that they would lose the money that they had invested. Monsoon even took money from some people promising that he would arrange admission in colleges,” Anitha said.

Anitha revealed it was on her invitation that Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham had visited Monson’s museum two years ago. After visiting the museum the two officers got suspicious about his activities and enquired about Monson.

Later when Behera met Anitha he told her that Monson was a fraud and asked her to be cautious while dealing with him.

Subsequently, Hibi Eden, MP, also informed her that Monson was a fraud.

She also claimed it was some time back that a few of his victims told her they were duped of Rs 10 crore. “I told them to submit a complaint to the chief minister. I told them so because of the possibility of Monson covering up his fraud and settling the case,” Anitha added while also revealing that she had already spoken to Crime Branch officials about the case.

People who have filed complainants against Monson lately are Yakub Purayil, Siddique Purayil, Anoop V Ahamed, Salim Edathil, M T Shameer and Shanimon.