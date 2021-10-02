Monson has original Sabarimala copper plate records, claims complainant Santosh Elamakara

Kochi: Even as the Crime Branch is interrogating swindler Monson Mankulam people who were associated with him are making interesting revelations about his myriad escapades.

Santosh Elamakara, a middleman and one of the complainants against Monson, claimed that he had given to the latter the copper plate inscriptions related to the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala.

Santosh revealed that the copper plate inscriptions were not fake. He had procured them from an old house near Thrissur for the purpose of using it in films. It contained inscriptions in Sanskrit or an ancient Malayalam script.

“I have no idea what the contents of the document are. I handed it over to Monson when he expressed interest in it,” he said.

In between Monson had informed that he had shown the records to an expert. “I came to know that the copper plate inscriptions are related to Sabarimala only through news channels,” Santosh said.

Santosh is yet to be paid for the artefacts Monson had bought from him.

“I got acquainted with Monsoon in 2016. After showing some documents he said he was to receive Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Monson knew that I had some debts. He promised that if I gave antique pieces to his antique museum, I would be able to clear all my debts and live a good life.”

“I gave antiques worth Rs 3 crore to Monson over a period of five years. However, he kept extending the payment for these articles. I met Monson last on September 26 and demanded money. But he said he was delaying the payment to save himself from the creditors who were chasing him,” Santosh recalled.