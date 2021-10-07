Early-warning systems, drones proposed to limit man-animal conflict in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: An action plan prepared to prevent man-animal conflict has recommended installing early-warning systems in 42 places near human settlements besides deploying surveillance drones in 17 areas facing severe wildlife incursions.

Minister for Forests A K Saseendran explained the plan to the State Assembly. The Department of Forests prepared the five-year plan after discussions with people in the forest fringes, including farmers.

The plan, compiled after considering 1,600 opinions, would be submitted to the chief minister, the minister said.

Other recommendations

•Identify and radio-collar wild animals that frequently destroy crops. Eight radio telemetry equipment has to be procured for the purpose.

•Install 470-km hanging solar fence

•Set up 17.5 km-long organic fencing at the forest border

•Ensure food and water for animals inside the forest. As many as 197 ponds have to be constructed, and 723 others have to be cleaned

•Fruit-bearing trees should be planted in 5,000 hectares of forest land to cater to the animals.

•Protection of agriculture fields spread over 1,288 hectors near the forests.

•Elimination of invasive flora in 2,284 hectares.

•Improve the manpower and facilities of the Forest Department.

•Conduct training and awareness drives for those living in the forest fringes.

•Introduce crop insurance, ex-gratia for losses.