Forbes India Rich List 2021: Yusuff Ali richest Keralite, Muthoot Finance wealthiest group in state

Dubai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot in the Forbes list of richest Indians for the 14th consecutive time.

Six Keralites figure in India's 100 richest in the Forbes India Rich List, 2021. Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali tops the list as the richest individual with a wealth of Rs 37,500 crore. He is at the 38th position in the country.

Muthoot Finance with a wealth of Rs 48,000 crore ranks first among business groups from Kerala.

The other Malayalees who figure in the list are Infosys co-founder Cris Gopalakrishnan (Rs 30,335 crore) R P Group Chairman Ravi Pillai (Rs 18,750 crore) and Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal (Rs 16,125 crore).

Among the two youngest rich people are Divya Gokulnath, 35, wife of BYJU's App founder Byju Raveendran with a wealth of Rs 30,300 crore. She is a native of Bengaluru.

Six women including Divya figure in the Forbes list.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies, Radhakisha Damani of DMart and Cyrus Poonawala are the top five in the Forbes list of richest Indians.