Online liquor sales set to catch up in Kerala as Consumerfed too launches virtual booking

Thiruvananthapuram: Tipplers in Kerala have much to rejoice. Now, one needn't wait in long queues to buy their favourite liquor.

Following the footsteps of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), the Consumerfed too has introduced an online booking facility for spirits.

Now, you can buy liquor, including imported brands - by logging into https://fl.consumerfed.in/.

One needs to create an account on the site to make any purchase. A valid mobile number is mandatory.

How to purchase liquor online via Consumerfed:



* To register, enter your mobile number and key in the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to you.



* Next, enter your name and declare that you are over 23 years of age.

* Select the district and the Consumderfed store from which you would be making the purchase.

(If you are not certain what stores are near you, the Google Maps feature integrated into the site will come in handy)

* Select the liquor you desire and add it to your cart.

* To check out, pay via either a card (debit or credit), net banking or UPI.

Once the liquor is packed and ready, a message will be sent to your mobile number along with an OTP.

* Present the message at the store to bag your liquor.

Hassles no more, just pick and choose



At the time of writing this article, Consumerfed's store in Pandikudy, Ernakulam, had a wide range of liquor to choose from — rum, brandy, whisky, vodka, gin and tequila.



While the selection of foreign liquor is slim, tipplers in Kerala can be glad that one needn't wait in long queues anymore.

There's also a good collection of beer and wine to choose from. The option to mark selected liquor as your favourite does save time on subsequent visits to the site.

Onmanorama noticed that one has to key in their mobile number every time one needs to order from the site.

However, the OTP received on later transactions were the same as the first one got during registration.

In the days to come, when it has been forecast that heavy rain is likely across much of Kerala, this online system is likely to see a large swathe of early adopters.

How the first online initiative fared



After the success of BEVCO's pilot system — BevSpirit — it can be argued that it's certainly going to be the case with the Consumerfed initiative.



Early assessments of the project indicated that the introduction of online payment services drastically reduce congestion outside liquor outlets.

In the last five years, the sale of liquor was to the tune of Rs 65,000 crore per year. This is almost equal to Kerala's annual revenue.

Despite around 200 per cent tax on liquor, Kerala tops the country in its consumption of alcohol.

Only the State-run agency BEVCO and Consumerfed are authorised wholesale and retail sales of alcohol, including beer and wine.