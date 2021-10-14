COVID-19 claims life of noted artist Theraj Kumar who made short film on coronavirus

Arimboor: In a tragic irony COVID-19 brought about the death of a talented youth, Theraj Kumar, who had made a short film on the dreaded disease during the pandemic's first wave last year.

Kumar died of post-COVID complications while undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Multi-talented Kumar, a resident of Kaippilly in Arimboor, was a noted theatre and mimicry artiste, painter, makeup artist and flautist. He made the short film by installing a hospital set at his residence.

He made the film "Kumbasaaram" - or Confession - after he had lost his job as driver after the outbreak of the pandemic. Besides writing the story and dialogues, Kumar scored the background music and produced and directed the movie, which had his wife Ramya behind the mobile phone camera. The movie intended to spread awareness about the pandemic.

Kumar developed fever and difficulty in breathing a week after he had turned negative for COVID-19. He caught pneumonia after he was admitted to the hospital, and soon both his kidneys failed.

He was in the Intensive Care Unit for four days before his death on Tuesday.