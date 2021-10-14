Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, six districts under orange alert for 48 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts even as heavy rains continued to batter Kerala.

Orange alert has been sounded for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts for Thursday and Friday. Idukki district has been put on orange alert on Friday. These districts may receive very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm.

Considering the possibility of heavy rains of seven-11 cm, a yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka for the next 48 hours.

Strong winds unlikely

Meanwhile, Kerala received a respite from strong winds as tropical storm Typhoon Kompasu over the Pacific Ocean weakened. A cyclonic storm off the Karnataka coast would move to Northern Kerala in the coming days, even as a low-pressure area that would form over the Bay of Bengal would cross over to the land on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. It would again bring heavy rains to Kerala.

Sreekanteswara Temple in Kozhikode submerged in water due to heavy rains.

Copious rainfall ahead of the season

Krerala has received 60 per cent of the rains that it normally gets during the northeast (retreating) Monsoon, even before its onset was announced. Kerala received 293 mm of rain between October 1 and 13, with Kasaragod and Kozhikode receiving very excess rains. The normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October 1 and December 31 was 492 mm.

Due to the continuous rains triggered by repeated low-pressure areas over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the IMD has not yet announced the retreat of the southwest monsoon in Kerala.