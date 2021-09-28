Heavy rain likely in three northern districts of Kerala, Yellow alert on

Thiruvananthapuram: Three northern districts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a Yellow alert for these districts – Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode,

According to IMD's latest update these three districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on Tuesday, while other 11 districts can expect light to moderate rain.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall across the state since Sunday night due to Cyclone Gulab, which has weakened into a deep depression over south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Gulab is expected to dissipate in two days. However, it is likely to re-emerge in the Arabian Sea in the next few days which will intensify rainfall activity over Kerala.

According to IMD officials, the state is likely to witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India still shows no sign of declining in the wake of Cyclone Gulab.

The delay in southwest monsoon's withdrawal is also likely to have a bearing on the onset of Northeast monsoon. Usually, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon heralds the advent of north-easterly winds bringing in northeast monsoon to peninsular Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and subsequently Kerala.

Landslip on Gap Road

Incessant rain that lashed Idukki triggered a landslip on the Munnar-Lockheart Gap Road section of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway on Sunday night. Huge boulders that rolled down from the nearby hill blocked the road completely, though no casualty was reported.

Devikulam Sub-Collector Rahul Krishna Sharma on Monday banned traffic through the highway considering the possibility of more mudslips. Vehicles coming from Theni and Thekkady areas will be diverted via Anachal and Rajakkadu.

The latest mudslip happened at the same place where a landslip caused a huge blockade during last monsoon.

Water levels at dams

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that the storage in the hydel dams in Kerala was at a safe level. A review has been carried out on Monday after the IMD issued a red alert for Thrissur and Idukki.

The water-level in Idukki, Edamalayar and Banasurasagar dams are well below the upper rule level and does not require discharge of water. However, water is being discharged from some of the smaller reservoirs such as Kundala, Poringalkuthu and Moozhiyar.