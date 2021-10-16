Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday influenced by the low pressure formation which originated in the Arabian Sea.

Kerala's Pathanamthitta district has been witnessing rainfall levels equivalent to 2018 levels. According to unofficial estimates, the district received 10 cm rainfall in the past 12 hours.

The rainfall is accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning.

A suspected case of landslide was also reported near Malayalappuzha Musliyar College in the district, destroying crops in this area.

All low-lying areas in Kumbazha region have been submerged in water. Waterlevels are also rising in Kumbazha Malayalppuzha road and Ranni area.

District authorities have warned that all dam shutters will be raised if the rain continues at this rate.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Thiruvananthapuram township following the incessant rains since Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts will experience thuderstorm accompanied by lightning with a wind of 40km/hour speed, the IMD informed.

Red alert in Kakki Anathodu reservoir

A red alert has been issued in regions surrounding the Kakki Anathodu reservoir. The undercurrent in the reservoir, which is part of the Sabarigiri Hydroelectric Project, had intensified following the heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The water level is rapidly approaching the permitted range. A red alert was declared after the water level crossed 978.33 metres at 5pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya S Iyer asked the administration to ensure the safety of Sabarimala pilgrims and residents living on the banks of Pamba river and Kakkattar river.

Road collapses in Kozhikode

A road collapsed on the Kalpalli Kadavu-Erakkottummal Anganawadi route in Kozhikode following heavy rains here.

Almost 50 families which relied on the road for commuting were isolated following this.

Orange alert in 2 districts

The IMD has sounded an Orange alert in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

A Yellow alert was issued in six districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

Intense rain has been lashing across the state over the last several days, leading to a near flood-like situation in many parts of the central Kerala.

A low-pressure area, which is set to bring rains to Kerala, has already formed in the Arabian sea adjacent to Lakshadweep. It will enter the Indian mainland through the coast within 24 hours and directly affect Kerala.

Another low-pressure area is set to form in the Bay of Bengal on October 17. This will trigger the beginning of north-east monsoon rains in Kerala.

Satellite image of India as on Oct 16. Source: IMD Website

By October 16 the two low-pressure areas are even expected to come together possibly changing the course of rains in central India. It is most likely to adopt the path above central Kerala.

(As per the Met standards, a Red alert denotes heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert signifies very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow alert, on the other hand, denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.)