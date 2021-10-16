Full-scale reopening of colleges postponed, Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended until Oct 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has postponed the proposed full-scale reopening of higher education institutions in Kerala from October 18 to 20.

The state has also decided to suspend the Sabarimala pilgrimage season that began on Saturday until at least October 20 as heavy rains have been forecast, by the India Meteorological Department, for Kerala till October 19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision was forced upon in the wake of flooding and landslides seen at various parts of Kerala on Saturday.

Besides, travel restrictions have also been imposed in the high ranges.

"The most recent weather update is satisfactory. The low-pressure area that has emerged in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep is expected to wane in intensity as it approaches the Kerala coast," said the chief minister.

The government has, however, called for caution to be exercised.

District collectors have been instructed to take steps for the effective utilisation of the National Disaster Response Fund.

List of rescue vehicles to be maintained

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that local bodies have been asked to maintain a list of boats and country boats used for rescue operations.

He said that frequent warnings will be given in the coastal regions.