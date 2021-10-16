Brawl over body of woman: Panchayat president booked for assaulting doctor

Sasthamcotta (Kollam): Doctors in Kerala are a miffed lot as unruly visitors to hospitals and clinics resort to violence and law enforcers often side with politically connected assailants.

In yet another incident of targeting healthcare workers, a group of people who brought the body of a woman who died after falling into a well, clashed with doctors who were on duty at the casualty department of the taluk hospital at Sasthamcotta.

Based on complaint of a doctor, Dr Ganesh, that he was assaulted, the police registered a case against S Sreekumar, the president of Sooranad North Panchayat.

However, the doctors who went on strike in protest against the assault, said they would continue their agitation by boycotting the out-patient wing till Sreekumar is arrested.

How it all unfolded

Saraswathy Amma, 85, of Sooranad North was found dead in the well the other day. Police and fireforce personnel arrived at the spot and brought her body out of the well.

The body was brought to taluk hospital at 8:30pm for confirmation and for further proceedings including post mortem examination, the police stated.

The panchayat president asked the doctor on duty to come to the ambulance to examine the body. However, the doctor did not comply with his direction and asked the group to bring the body to the room for further proceedings.

The argument that broke out between Dr Ganeesh and Sreekumar led to a brawl.

Subsequently, other officials including Resident Medical Officer (RMO) came and completed the proceedings. Later a group of Congress activists arrived at the hospital.

Dr Ganesh is currently under treatment at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. Sreekumar, who accused the doctor of assaulting him, also took treatment at a private hospital.

The hospital staff took out a protest march in the town.

The Congress workers also took out a march to the police station demanding action against the doctor.