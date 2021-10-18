6,676 new COVID cases in Kerala after 68K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,676 new COVID cases and 11,023 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 83,184.

So far, 47,50,293 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 6,331 contracted the virus through contact while 34 came from outside the state and 44 are healthcare workers.

A total of 68,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1199, 869 and 761 respectively.

A total of 60 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 26,925.

There are currently 3,02,818 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,92,736 are under home or institutional quarantine while 10,082 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:

Ernakulam - 1,199



Thiruvananthapuram - 869

Kozhikode - 761

Thrissur - 732

Kollam - 455

Kannur - 436

Malappuram - 356

Kottayam - 350

Palakkad - 327

Alappuzha - 316

Idukki - 268

Pathanamthitta - 245

Wayanad - 214

Kasaragod - 148

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,174

Kollam - 1,010

Pathanamthitta - 603

Alappuzha - 404

Kottayam - 1,079

Idukki - 430

Ernakulam - 1,015

Thrissur - 1,602

Palakkad - 781

Malappuram - 790

Kozhikode - 1,011

Wayanad - 367

Kannur - 611

Kasaragod - 146