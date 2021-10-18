6,676 new COVID cases in Kerala after 68K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,676 new COVID cases and 11,023 recoveries on Monday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 83,184.
So far, 47,50,293 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 6,331 contracted the virus through contact while 34 came from outside the state and 44 are healthcare workers.
A total of 68,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 1199, 869 and 761 respectively.
A total of 60 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 26,925.
There are currently 3,02,818 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 2,92,736 are under home or institutional quarantine while 10,082 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:
Ernakulam - 1,199
Thiruvananthapuram - 869
Kozhikode - 761
Thrissur - 732
Kollam - 455
Kannur - 436
Malappuram - 356
Kottayam - 350
Palakkad - 327
Alappuzha - 316
Idukki - 268
Pathanamthitta - 245
Wayanad - 214
Kasaragod - 148
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,174
Kollam - 1,010
Pathanamthitta - 603
Alappuzha - 404
Kottayam - 1,079
Idukki - 430
Ernakulam - 1,015
Thrissur - 1,602
Palakkad - 781
Malappuram - 790
Kozhikode - 1,011
Wayanad - 367
Kannur - 611
Kasaragod - 146