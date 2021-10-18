25 ft compound wall collapses over house in TVPM, family of six rescued

Thiruvananthapuram: A six member family including a woman and her new born baby had a miraculous escape after a concrete boundary wall collapsed on their house at Mudavanmugal in Poojapura.

It took almost two hours of strenuous effort to rescue an 80 year old lady and her grandson who were stuck beneath the concrete bars. The two do not have grievous injuries.

The house with a tin sheet roof located on the Chitoorkonam palace road collapsed past midnight on Saturday. The 25 feet high and 30 feet long concrete wall of the adjacent house collapsed due to heavy rains and fell over half of the house below.

Peroorkada native Binu,30, his wife Sandhya,23, son Jithin,4, and 22 day old baby girl Malu, Sandhya’s brother Unnikrishnan,26, and grandmother Leela, 80, were in the house at the time of the mishap. The concrete wall fell over the kitchen portion where Unnikrishnan and Leela were asleep. Fire and rescue services department carried out a massive operation using cutters and removing the debris to rescue the elderly lady and her grandson.