COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,643 new cases; toll crosses 27,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,643 new COVID cases and 10,488 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 80,262.

A total of 77 COVID deaths too were confirmed on the day. With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 27,002.

Of the new cases, 7,166 contracted the virus through contact while 44 came from outside the state and 80 are healthcare workers. The source of infection was unknown in 353 others.



A total of 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,92,178 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 2,83,368 are in home/institutional quarantine centres while 9,810 are in hospitals. On Tuesday, 854 persons were hospitalised.

Of the 80,262 active cases in the state, 10.4% are in hospitals, said the health department in a press release.

District-wise positive cases

Thrissur, 1,017

Thiruvananthapuram, 963

Ernakulam, 817

Kozhikode, 787

Kottayam, 765

Palakkad, 542

Kollam, 521

Kannur, 426

Pathanamthitta, 424

Idukki, 400

Malappuram, 353

Alappuzha, 302

Wayanad, 18

Kasaragod, 141

District-wise recoveries

Ernakulam, 2,005

Thrissur, 1,247

Kozhikode, 1,141

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,056

Malappuram, 754

Kottayam, 605

Palakkad, 595

Kannur, 566

Idukki, 540

Kollam, 541

Pathanamthitta, 520

Alappuzha, 443

Wayanad, 397

Kasaragod, 78