COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,733 new cases and 118 deaths on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Thursday reported 8,733 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 9,855 persons recovered from the infection.
With the addition of 118 recent deaths, the COVID-related fatalities in Kerala has increased to 27,202.
Of the fresh cases, 8,308 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 326 and 31 cases were reported among those who reached the state from outside.
Besides, 68 healthcare workers also contracted the virus on the day.
The Test Positivity Rate on the day was 10.11% after 86,303 samples were tested in 24 hours. There are 81,496 active cases in Kerala.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population, 94.17% (2,51,52,430) have received their first dose while 47.03% (1,25,59,913) have been fully vaccinated, informed health minister Veena George. The state has given 3,77,12,343 vaccinations to date.
The minister added that special vaccination drive will be organised at the rain rehabilitation camps in the state.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam - 1,434
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,102
Thrissur - 1,031
Kozhikode - 717
Kottayam - 659
Kollam - 580
Pathanamthitta - 533
Kannur - 500
Malappuram - 499
Palakkad - 439
Idukki - 417
Alappuzha - 369
Wayanad - 288
Kasaragod - 165
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,531
Thrissur - 1,181
Ernakulam - 1,072
Kozhikode - 827
Malappuram - 685
Kottayam - 673
Kannur - 661
Alappuzha - 635
Palakkad - 602
Pathanamthitta - 586
Kollam - 564
Idukki - 386
Wayanad - 253
Kasaragod - 199