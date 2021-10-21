Consumers with hefty dues can repay in installments: KWA

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has asked consumers with hefty dues to repay in installments.

The consumers, who are unable to repay the dues in full, have been asked to contact their respective sub-division/division/circle offices.

The KWA has informed that besides remitting fees directly at the offices, consumers can also pay online through https://epay.kwa.kerala.gov.in/ or via BBPS/UPI applications.

Government offices, schools, anganwadis and hospitals with pending dues have also been told to get up to date. Non-domestic users can pay using a one-time settlement scheme, the KWA said in a press note.

Those who haven't received their bills or have faulty meters have been urged to contact their respective offices. Consumers without relevant documents regarding their connections have also been told to rectify the issue by contacting KWA offices as not doing so is an offense.

For more details call the toll-free number 1916, informed KWA.