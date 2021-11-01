Family Court favours DNA test; Anupama files habeas corpus plea in HC

Thiruvananthapuram: On the missing of her child, Anupama S Chandran has moved the High Court of Kerala with a habeas corpus plea. The former SFI member has accused her parents of illegally detaining her newborn that was separated from her at birth.

Earlier, a local family court favoured a DNA test, if needed, to resolve the case over the controversial adoption of a child belonging to 24-year-old Anupama.

"A DNA test may be taken to identify if the baby given up for adoption belongs to Anupama S Chandran," the Vanchiyoor Family Court stated on Monday.



"There is a need to examine if the baby was abandoned or not," the court added.



The court had earlier stayed the adoption proceedings which involved the transfer of Anupama's child to foster parents.



Meanwhile, the court applauded the state government for its timely intervention and criticised the Chile Welfare Committee for its actions.

The court also enquired if the committee had renewed adoption licence after it submitted an expired one.

The case will be considered on November 20.



Anupama had accused her parents of taking away her newborn forcibly from her soon after its birth a year ago and alleged that though she had complained about it to the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.



The Peroorkkada police has registered a case against six people, including her parents, sister and husband, and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were awaiting legal opinion.

A local court will pronounce the verdict over the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused in the case on November 2.