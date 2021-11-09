Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kollam native gets rigorous imprisonment for 7 years for sexually abusing woman in lodge

Our Correspondent
Published: November 09, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court-1 sentenced a person to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a woman from Monippally, near Kuruvilangadu, after taking her to a lodge near the Kottayam Railway Station.

Sessions Court Judge G Gopakumar also awarded a punishment of fine of Rs 50,000 to the convict Muhammed Habeeb Salim, 40, hailing from Thekkumbhagathu Aandiyazhikathu House in Paravoor in Kollam district.

The incident occurred on November 25, 2015.

RELATED ARTICLES

The convict came into contact with the woman through mobile phone communication. The woman was asked by the convict to come to Kottayam on that day. She was then taken to the lodge and sexually abused.

The then Kottayam East Police Circle Inspector A J Thomas investigated the case. Additional Public Prosecutor Satheesh R Nair appeared for the prosecution in the court.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.