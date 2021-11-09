Kollam native gets rigorous imprisonment for 7 years for sexually abusing woman in lodge

Kottayam: The Kottayam Additional Sessions Court-1 sentenced a person to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a woman from Monippally, near Kuruvilangadu, after taking her to a lodge near the Kottayam Railway Station.

Sessions Court Judge G Gopakumar also awarded a punishment of fine of Rs 50,000 to the convict Muhammed Habeeb Salim, 40, hailing from Thekkumbhagathu Aandiyazhikathu House in Paravoor in Kollam district.

The incident occurred on November 25, 2015.

The convict came into contact with the woman through mobile phone communication. The woman was asked by the convict to come to Kottayam on that day. She was then taken to the lodge and sexually abused.

The then Kottayam East Police Circle Inspector A J Thomas investigated the case. Additional Public Prosecutor Satheesh R Nair appeared for the prosecution in the court.