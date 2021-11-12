Kochi: An elderly woman, who stepped out to meet her relatives without telling anyone at home, lost her way and reached the Ernakulam District Collectorate. After the district Collector intervened, the woman's house was located and she was safely sent back home.

Parukuttyamma, wife of Kannimangalam native Kuttappan, lost her way and reached the Collectorate around 10am on Thursday.

Parukutty amma, who suffers from memory loss, had left her nephew's home at Puthoorkara to meet the relatives at Nedupuzha. Only her nephew's son was at home during this time. The children from her husband's first marriage live at Nedupuzha. But instead of going to Nedupuzha, she reached the Ernakulam Collectorate.

After coming to know of the elderly woman's predicament, Collectorate staff Prathiba and Gopalakrishnan made enquiries and sent her off in an autorickshaw to Nedupuzha. But the auto driver Saji, a native of Peramangalam, could not locate the house at Nedupuzha. He then took the woman back to the Collectorate.

The Collector, who came to know of the incident, spoke to the officials concerned and took steps to locate the woman’s house and take her back safely.

District ICDS program office and the village office, along with maintenance tribunal staff Bini, tracked down her relatives. And Parukutty amma was back at her home at Puthoorkara by 1pm.