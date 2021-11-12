Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Elderly woman, en route to kin's home, lands at Ernakulam Collectorate after losing her way

Our Correspondent
Published: November 12, 2021 02:47 PM IST Updated: November 12, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: An elderly woman, who stepped out to meet her relatives without telling anyone at home, lost her way and reached the Ernakulam District Collectorate. After the district Collector intervened, the woman's house was located and she was safely sent back home.

Parukuttyamma, wife of Kannimangalam native Kuttappan, lost her way and reached the Collectorate around 10am on Thursday.

Parukutty amma, who suffers from memory loss, had left her nephew's home at Puthoorkara to meet the relatives at Nedupuzha. Only her nephew's son was at home during this time. The children from her husband's first marriage live at Nedupuzha. But instead of going to Nedupuzha, she reached the Ernakulam Collectorate.

RELATED ARTICLES

After coming to know of the elderly woman's predicament, Collectorate staff Prathiba and Gopalakrishnan made enquiries and sent her off in an autorickshaw to Nedupuzha. But the auto driver Saji, a native of Peramangalam, could not locate the house at Nedupuzha. He then took the woman back to the Collectorate.

The Collector, who came to know of the incident, spoke to the officials concerned and took steps to locate the woman’s house and take her back safely.

District ICDS program office and the village office, along with maintenance tribunal staff Bini, tracked down her relatives. And Parukutty amma was back at her home at Puthoorkara by 1pm.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.